The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 95 ($1.24). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £921.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.49.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

