The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The RMR Group in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

