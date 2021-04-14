The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $240.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

