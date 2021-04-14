The Simply Good Foods Company Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

