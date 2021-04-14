The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $73.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

SO stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 96,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

