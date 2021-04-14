The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

