The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00015175 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $2.26 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00037784 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

