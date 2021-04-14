The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. 20,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.