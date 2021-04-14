The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of The Wendy’s worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

