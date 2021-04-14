The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of The Wendy’s worth $81,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.