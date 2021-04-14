THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $721,896.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 6% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $721,896.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009514 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.