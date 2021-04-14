Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $8.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,764. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.36 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

