Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $54.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00062479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00351285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.06 or 0.03816233 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

