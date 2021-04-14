Thisoption Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.63 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.