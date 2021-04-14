Thomas B. Heacock Sells 6,792 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $296,063.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 415,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Buckle by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

