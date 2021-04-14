Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 5,769,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,342. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

