THORChain (RUNE) Trading 71.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 71.7% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $417.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $16.14 or 0.00025725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00263182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00721265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.64 or 0.98684744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.00848620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00162238 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,325,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.