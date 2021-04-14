Thore Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $34,536.06 and approximately $18.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00423575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

