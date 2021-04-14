ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,661.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for $11,940.99 or 0.18994250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $49,661.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00275592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00748731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,770.58 or 0.99847634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.90 or 0.00846082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

