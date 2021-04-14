ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.15 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $94,970.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00267874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.63 or 0.00732975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,190.99 or 0.98745684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.77 or 0.00871320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

