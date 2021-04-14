Thrive Token (THRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $926.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $330,738.81 and approximately $926.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

