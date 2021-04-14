TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.59. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 306 ($4.00).
About TI Fluid Systems
