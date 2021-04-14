TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.59. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 306 ($4.00).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.