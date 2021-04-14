Tidex Token (TDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $346.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $346.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00267745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.58 or 0.00724843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,569.46 or 0.99549672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.92 or 0.00847884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

