Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer Sells 23,777 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00.

TITN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 199,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,359. The firm has a market cap of $589.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

