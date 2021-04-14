TitanSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $113.73 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003354 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $113.73 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.76 or 0.00681577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036820 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

