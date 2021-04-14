TL Private Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TL Private Wealth lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.5% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $120.26. 21,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $120.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

