TL Private Wealth Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TL Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,141 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

