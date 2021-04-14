Todd Michael Wood Sells 10,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $20,866.68.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 920,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,165. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

