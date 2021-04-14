Tokenbox Price Tops $0.0808 on Major Exchanges (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $907,429.16 and approximately $4,726.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

TBX is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

