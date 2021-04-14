TokenPay (TPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,370.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $175,370.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,429.27 or 0.99808161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00126168 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005496 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.