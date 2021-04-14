Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Toll Brothers worth $21,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 881,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,486,645. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

