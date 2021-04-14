TOP One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.03 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. TOP has a market cap of $35.67 million and $6.03 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00624086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00036925 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

