TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0073

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $40.00 million and $12.52 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

