Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $121.52 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $121.52 or 0.00188240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $68.47 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,443 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

