Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.88 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $66.33 million and $7.88 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $117.41 or 0.00184921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00067773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00271186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.14 or 0.00745183 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,277.47 or 0.99659903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.90 or 0.00848757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,936 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

