Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $448,969.97

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Tornado has a total market cap of $448,969.97 and approximately $447,144.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $74.83 or 0.00118559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

