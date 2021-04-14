Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,345. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

