Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.91

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.91 and traded as high as C$24.11. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$23.65, with a volume of 991,268 shares.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.91.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,771,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$171,335,788.42. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,196 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

