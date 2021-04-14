Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 21.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.6% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,207. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

