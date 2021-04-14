Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.98 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in CDW by 10,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. CDW Co. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $176.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

