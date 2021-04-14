Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

