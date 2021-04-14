Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 222,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,715,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.