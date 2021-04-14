Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,869 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of LECO traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,758. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

