Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 2,727 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

