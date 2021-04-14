Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 2,872 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

