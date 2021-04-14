Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 3,288 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,895. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.