Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 3,574 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

VFC stock remained flat at $$83.84 during trading on Wednesday. 33,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

