Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 4,127 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $333.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

