Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 4,523 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MPC stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. 50,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

