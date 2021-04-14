Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.15. 10,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,848. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

